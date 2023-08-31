The Rocking Horse Café and Gallery near Alnwick held its second ‘bank collie-day’

Andrew Byne, organiser for the event, was walking along the beach when he came up with the idea for a ‘bank collie-day’ as he is passionate about border collies and thought the name was a good idea.

The first one took place last year and started as a photoshoot with 20 border collies expected to show, but they were surprised when almost 70 turned up.

Andrew said: “We couldn't believe how many people were interested, I mean we didn't have any any events we didn't have any marquise or stalls or anything it was just to get some dogs together for a photo shoot.

“We learned that it was really good for the dogs in terms of the socialisation aspect, so that was that was a good learning curve for me.”

Andrew does canine behaviour and knows basic dog training, and the border collie is the breed he has the most passion for.

“I'm not bothered about trying to get dogs into winning competitions, I want people to enjoy their dog and understand how dogs think,” he said.

“Don't get me wrong we love all dogs but there is no doubt that, in our opinion, no other dog gives the same focus focal attention that a border collie will give you, you've only got to watch One Man and his Dog and you see the the connection between a human and a collie, it's phenomenal but you have to put the time in to to build that bond, they don't come overnight.”

The event raised about £1,160 for Shak dog charity in Alnwick.

“It's not about money, it's not about being commercial. It's about creating an event for people and to enjoy their dogs and enjoy the experience,” Andrew added.

Thank you to photographers Philip Hunton and Richard Dunwoody for taking the time to take photos and videos of the day.

1 . Bank collie-day 1 The dogs were jumping for joy. Photo: Richard Dunwoody Photo Sales

2 . bank collie-day 2 Although they were all the same breed, each collie brought their own unique charm. Photo: Richard Dunwoody Photo Sales

3 . bank collie-day 3 Smiles all round for both dogs and owners. Photo: Richard Dunwoody Photo Sales

4 . Bank collie-day 4 The 'bank collie-day' has grown since last year, and there's hopes for even more collies next year. Photo: Richard Dunwoody Photo Sales