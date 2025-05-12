Holy Trinity First School pupils studying documents about the school’s history.

Pupils and staff at Holy Trinity First School in Berwick have been finding out about the origins of their school and how it has developed over the past 300 years.

Education has come a long way since the early days of large numbers of children in cold rooms with limited curriculum. Many ex-pupils of Parade School, another forerunner of the present school, have shared their memories of school days and met up with former classmates.

On Wednesday, May 21, there will be a celebratory service for the school 300th anniversary in the Parish Church at 10am to which all are invited. There will be a small exhibition to view in the Parish Centre after the service, where refreshments will also be available.

The church and school have been fortunate to gain funding from the Northern Angel Fund (through the Community Foundation) and the St Hilda Trust for further activities throughout the year such as commemorative tree planting and art and drama projects with professional input.