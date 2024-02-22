Anne-Marie Trevelyan backing bid to save The Forge Inn pub at Ulgham
The Forge Inn, located in Ulgham, has been closed for business since 2019. In the same year, it was placed on the Asset of Community Value register by the local parish council.
After the owner informed Northumberland County Council of their ‘intention to dispose’ of the asset as per the Localism Act 2011, the fight formally started to keep the pub in local hands.
A Community Benefit Society (CBS) of residents put together a business plan and members provided an update in relation to the campaign last Friday, the same day that the MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency visited the village.
This includes the share offer to members of the public being extended, an offer being made to the owner of the pub and an application being submitted to a Government grant scheme.
Ms Trevelyan said: “Having helped The Fishers Arms community buyout in Horncliffe secure £65,000 from the Government’s £150million Community Ownership Fund, I’m completely behind the Ulgham community in trying to save their local too.
“The local support for returning The Forge to a thriving, friendly, welcoming hub for the village has been overwhelming, with great progress being made in a short space of time.
“I was pleased to be able to share their business plan and share prospectus in my newsletter last year and, after visiting the chair of the steering committee there, I look forward to being able to visit the pub for a drink in due course.”
A total of £110,000 has been raised to date via the Community Share Sale and there are more than 250 members/shareholders.
If all goes to plan, the premises would become a community hub.
Dave Wilson, on behalf of the CBS steering committee members, said: “We are very pleased that Anne-Marie Trevelyan was able to find time in her schedule to show support for our campaign to revive The Forge Inn at Ulgham and provide a much-needed warm, welcoming and inclusive space for the local community.
“Anne-Marie described that she has seen first hand how successful community pubs/hubs can have such a positive impact on a rural community.
“We are eagerly awaiting the outcome of our application to the ‘Community Ownership Fund’ Government grant scheme, which was submitted on January 30, and also a response from the owner of The Forge Inn to the offer to purchase that was submitted on February 2.
“Local support, both financially and volunteers, has been truly amazing and our share offer has been extended to align with the outcome of the Community Ownership Fund. Details can be found on the funding page of our website – https://the-forge-at-ulgham.co.uk/funding
“There is also a Crowdfunder Page for anyone who wants to support us – https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-forge-at-ulgham – and we are on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheForgeatUlgham”