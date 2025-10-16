A woman will be getting on her bike to travel more than 160 miles across Northumberland over five days, which will be a major challenge for the “non-cyclist”.

Ann Bell, who is based in Berwick, is the co-ordinator of the Northumberland Youth Work Network and she wanted to do an activity to highlight voluntary sector youth work charities’ good work in the county.

During National Youth Work Week (November 3 to November 9), she is planning to cycle from Berwick Youth Project to North Tyne Youth, taking in all of the network’s organisations.

The challenge also involves a fundraising element, with the money raised going towards a planned Northumberland Young People’s Residential.

Ann Bell pictured during a training ride.

The Northumberland Youth Work Network was devised and created by her husband John Bell, manager of Berwick Youth Project, to bring together youth services across the county to provide support and help for colleagues who support young people, primarily from ages 11 to 19 (up to 25 for those with additional needs).

In less than 18 months, the network has grown to 15 member organisations.

Ann said: “During National Youth Work Week, I am doing a challenge to help promote our network, but more importantly promote the 15 organisations within it who put young people to the forefront and at the heart of their work every day.

“I will travel 160-plus miles over five days from the north to the south east and across to the far west of Northumberland.

“This probably won’t seem like much of a huge challenge to a lot of people, but for me, as a non-cyclist who hates the dark and has very little orientation/navigational skills, it will be a huge challenge.

“My husband, John, who is my champion supporter, will be driving my support vehicle and will be at checkpoints along the way.

“Our planned Young People’s Residential for next summer will be focused on our updated and revamped Northumberland Challenge.

“We are hoping that each project will bring along five/six young people to meet and carry out the challenge. It is a work in progress to pull this together, but with some help we are hopeful to give some young people a wonderful opportunity.”

Go to the ‘Ann’s Northumberland Cycle Challenge’ Facebook page for more information about what she is doing and to make a donation.