Animator from Atomhawk delivers an entertaining talk for students at King Edward VI School in Morpeth

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:57 BST
King Edward VI School in Morpeth has hosted an Animation Club for the first time this year to help develop the creative talents of a group of students.

Before the end of term, the school arranged for animator Callum Boyd of Atomhawk – an award-winning studio – to deliver a very entertaining talk to the pupils.

He talked about his route into animation industry as a career, shared some of the expertise he gained along the way and answered questions from the students.

Jeff Bridgewood, who created the club, said: “Needless to say the talk was a marvellous success. The students had a laugh, they learned and they left feeling as validated.

“Our hard-working students were delighted to hear first hand from an industry expert and I am excited to see how they will be using his insights to inform their future projects.”

