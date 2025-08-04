Callum Boyd of Atomhawk delivered an entertaining talk to the Animation Club.

King Edward VI School in Morpeth has hosted an Animation Club for the first time this year to help develop the creative talents of a group of students.

Before the end of term, the school arranged for animator Callum Boyd of Atomhawk – an award-winning studio – to deliver a very entertaining talk to the pupils.

He talked about his route into animation industry as a career, shared some of the expertise he gained along the way and answered questions from the students.

Jeff Bridgewood, who created the club, said: “Needless to say the talk was a marvellous success. The students had a laugh, they learned and they left feeling as validated.

“Our hard-working students were delighted to hear first hand from an industry expert and I am excited to see how they will be using his insights to inform their future projects.”