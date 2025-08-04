Animator from Atomhawk delivers an entertaining talk for students at King Edward VI School in Morpeth
Before the end of term, the school arranged for animator Callum Boyd of Atomhawk – an award-winning studio – to deliver a very entertaining talk to the pupils.
He talked about his route into animation industry as a career, shared some of the expertise he gained along the way and answered questions from the students.
Jeff Bridgewood, who created the club, said: “Needless to say the talk was a marvellous success. The students had a laugh, they learned and they left feeling as validated.
“Our hard-working students were delighted to hear first hand from an industry expert and I am excited to see how they will be using his insights to inform their future projects.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.