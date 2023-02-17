Blyth Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to helping injured animals or those which end up in dangerous situations.
It rescues all sorts of species and has helped more than 100 animals so far this year, but relies entirely on public donations.
Nor surprisingly, the cost of living crisis has piled extra pressure on the charity and it currently has 120 animals in its care.
From swans to seals, volunteers work round the clock to nurse animals back to health and then hopefully release them back into the wild.
And thanks to their specialist skills, they are often roped into rescues all over the UK.
Here are 11 animals which owe their lives to the charity after recently being saved:
1. Baby leveret
On Valentine's Day, Blyth Wildlife Rescue admitted the first mammal of the year - a baby hare. When found, the baby weighed only 111g and was just a few days old. The charity will care for the hare until he is big and strong enough to be released back into the wild.
Photo: Contributed
2. A pair of swans
These two beauties were released back into the wild together. One of the birds was found in the North Sea at Druridge Bay with a rapid tide incoming. The swan was hypothermic and was placed into isolation with a heat source to try and slowly warm her up. Over the coming weeks, she received close care for both of her eye conditions which rendered her blind for a short time. Thankfully, she began self feeding and both eyes eventually recovered. Since being released, the swan has explored the lake and attempted flying.
Photo: Contributed
3. Kiwi the seal
Kiwi was rescued from the beach at Cambois in January after being attacked by a dog, where he was found to be dehydrated and underweight. A very feisty and strong patient, Kiwi underwent surgery to give him the best chance at life in the wild. The seal is now on the mend in Tynemouth after responding well to flipper surgery.
Photo: Contributed
4. Baby pigeon
This nestling feral pigeon was transferred to Blyth Wildlife Centre at the start of February after being found outside its nest. As the volunteers did not know where he had come from, they could not return him to his nest. They are currently hand rearing the squab and feeding him a special formula until he is able to feed himself.
Photo: Contributed