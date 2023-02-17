2 . A pair of swans

These two beauties were released back into the wild together. One of the birds was found in the North Sea at Druridge Bay with a rapid tide incoming. The swan was hypothermic and was placed into isolation with a heat source to try and slowly warm her up. Over the coming weeks, she received close care for both of her eye conditions which rendered her blind for a short time. Thankfully, she began self feeding and both eyes eventually recovered. Since being released, the swan has explored the lake and attempted flying.

Photo: Contributed