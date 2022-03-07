Shop volunteer Susan Hall with a bag of donated supplies.

Medicines, clothes, sanitary and baby products are among the many items which have been dropped off at the Pet Support charity shop in Church Street over the past few days.

The shop has already filled 50 to 60 bags with essential goods, many of which are new, to pass on to Newcastle’s Polish community, which is co-ordinating a relief effort.

Shop co-founder Linda Wilkinson said she was used to the generosity of locals, thanks to donations to the animal charity, so she was not surprised people had answered the rallying call to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop in Church Street, Amble.

She said: “We get loads of donations for the animals, so I’m not surprised about what they have done for people.

"Amble has always come through, certainly for us and the animals. And what is happening in Ukraine – it’s insane.”

Newcastle’s Polish community is also appealing for financial donations so it can transport supplies to the refugees in eastern Europe. It is also in desperate need of a new warehouse to store donated items, as storage capacity is filling up quick due to the outpouring of support from people across the North East.

Susan Hall, a volunteer at the shop, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with donations.

"Thanks everyone so much, everything is appreciated. Whether you bring in toothpaste or a toothbrush or four bags full of donations, everything is appreciated.”