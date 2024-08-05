Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northumberland wildlife charity has had to stop accepting most new casualties after a month where demand for its help reached “unprecedented levels.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth Wildlife Rescue, which operates its service across Northumberland and Tyneside, has stopped new admissions to its care due to the high strain on its resources in July and a lack of funds available to keep up with running costs.

The group fielded nearly 2,900 calls last month in addition to “many more messages” asking for advice or submitting reports of an injured animal. This led to almost 300 new casualties being taken into Blyth Wildlife Rescue’s care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has also criticised the misuse of its helpline and appealed for donations from members of the public to help it continue caring for rescued animals.

Blyth Wildlife Rescue founder John Anderson in action releasing a seal, one of the thousands of animals the charity has helped since it was founded in 2006. (Photo by Blyth Wildlife Rescue)

In a statement on social media, Blyth Wildlife Rescue said: “Right from the start of the month, we have battled with demand on our limited charity services and continued to help as many cases as possible.

“It was our intent nearer the start of the month to close to new admissions for a week or so, but thankfully we avoided this by releasing patients where possible, building and repairing more outdoor enclosures to try and keep everything moving forward.

“With the continued high demand on our resources, coupled with critically low funds available to meet our running costs, we must regretfully stop any new admissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our limited facilities and resources are stretched to unprecedented levels.”

According to the charity, improper use of its helpline has contributed to the ongoing difficulties.

Its statement said: “Unfortunately, our workload has also been greatly burdened by the misuse of our charity’s helpline, which has been specifically designed to help us sort and manage the wide range of cases we receive every day.

“Despite the clear spoken instructions and options available, we are receiving incredible numbers of calls that are not emergency scenarios or calls which fall outside our remit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These calls are often non urgent queries for updates on existing patients, domestic animal queries, calls relating to the removal of dead animals, or unwanted animals in gardens.

“We also struggle with the misuse of the charity’s vet line, which should only be used for dedicated veterinary referrals only.

“Once we have managed to address our funding and resource issues, we may have to look again at how we continue our work in the coming future and what cut backs may have to be made.”

Blyth Wildlife Rescue is appealing for donations on its Facebook page to help support its work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity added: “We hope to keep our large animal emergency line open for cases requiring specialist response for animals such as badgers, deer, birds of prey, and foxes, as these rescues cannot be undertaken by most other rescue centres or charities.

“We are unable to help with small mammals and birds at this time. If you find an injured wildlife casualty, please take it to your nearest veterinary practice.

“To help us to move forward and reopen our centre, we are again asking for support of our latest £20,000 appeal to address our current shortfall in donations and help us work to prevent suffering to North East wildlife casualties.”

Blyth Wildlife Rescue was founded in 2006 and rescues thousands of creatures every year.