All anglers dream of capturing the fish of a lifetime and to have its fulfilment acknowledged by the presentation of a prestigious trophy certainly adds to the achievement.

Mary Deakin from Lower Langford, Somerset, was fishing on the River Tweed when she captured a monstrous salmon, weighing 31 pounds.

In fact, this was only the second salmon she had ever caught, her first being a few years previously on the same beat and weighing only one pound.

This achievement meant she was awarded the Malloch Trophy, which is organised by the Tay Rivers Trust. Lady Burnett was the first recipient of the trophy in 1972 for a 43-pound fish, which was also caught on the River Tweed.

Mary said: “Tom Davis, the boatman on Lower Birgham beat who helped land the fish, submitted the entry to the Malloch Trophy and I was absolutely thrilled when I was contacted to be told it was the winning fish.”