Six cases were recently brought by the Environment Agency to Hull Magistrates Court for offences in the North East and Yorkshire, including Jordan Martin Meredith Davies of Granville Court, Walmer, who was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Bothal on the River Wansbeck on February 8, 2023.

Mr Davies was also found guilty of a number of other offences such as using more than one rod and line when fishing for salmonids, fishing for trout in the close season and leaving a rod and line with its bait or hook unattended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was proven guilty in absence and ordered to pay a total penalty of £555. The penalty includes a fine of £300, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £120.

The River Wansbeck at Morpeth. Picture by Alison Byard.