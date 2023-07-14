News you can trust since 1854
An angler has been fined hundreds of pounds for fishing illegally in Northumberland.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:34 BST

Six cases were recently brought by the Environment Agency to Hull Magistrates Court for offences in the North East and Yorkshire, including Jordan Martin Meredith Davies of Granville Court, Walmer, who was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Bothal on the River Wansbeck on February 8, 2023.

Mr Davies was also found guilty of a number of other offences such as using more than one rod and line when fishing for salmonids, fishing for trout in the close season and leaving a rod and line with its bait or hook unattended.

He was proven guilty in absence and ordered to pay a total penalty of £555. The penalty includes a fine of £300, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £120.

The River Wansbeck at Morpeth. Picture by Alison Byard.The River Wansbeck at Morpeth. Picture by Alison Byard.
The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust.

