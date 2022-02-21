Anger over new parking restrictions which could see Blyth business close

Gary Coxon, a partner in ADG Auctions, with the new parking restrictions outside his premises.

Gary Coxon, a partner in ADG Auctions, says his business is suffering after the new regulations were installed outside his premises in Quay Road, Blyth.

Although double yellow lines were outside the auction house, he and his customers had been able to unload and load vehicles.

But he says that Northumberland County Council introduced new measures in January which prevent any loading or unloading of heavy goods vehicles, forcing himself and his customers to park 300metres away and have to cross two busy main roads next to a roundabout to get to his business.

Mr Coxon, 70, said: “We’ve been here three years without any problems with the double yellow lines. We’ve never had a complaint about it.

"Then in January a council workman turned up and put new parking restrictions in place and upgraded the double yellow lines so we can’t load or unload a vehicle any more.

"We believe the council has not gone through the correct or any legal consultations or notifications.

“It means we can’t unload adjacent to our only viable entrance to the building.

"We’re losing clients now and there is a fear we will have to close. Blyth is dying on its feet.

"I’ve spent 15 years building this business up from a market stall to what it is now. We’ve got a great customer base, and send items all over the world.”

He added: “The closest my clients can park is opposite and across the road but it’s very dangerous and busy to cross the road, there are always police cars and ambulances speeding past from the nearby police station.

"It’s a dangerous junction and one day there will be a big crash there.”

Mr Coxon added that they had enquired whether a loading bay could be installed outside the premises but was told it would cost too much.

A Northumberland County Council spokesperson said: "There are a number of highway issues identified by council officers in this area.