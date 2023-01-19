The Gateshead Quayside project was a winner in the latest levelling up funding round.

Winners from the second round of the multi-billion pound funding pot’s allocations included £20m for the new Gateshead Quayside arena, £19.5m for electric buses in the North East, and almost £15m to build new cycling and pedestrian infrastructure in Northumberland.

But, with only 111 out of 525 bids successful nationwide, a number of major projects across the region missed out – including a series of town centre regenerations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government has come in for severe criticism from Labour, which branded the Levelling Up Fund (LUF) a “Hunger Games-style contest” as it pointed out that London had been awarded more money than the North East.

Including successful bids in the Tees Valley too, the North East’s £108.5m was the lowest share in England, while the South East will get £210.5m and London £151.3m.

However, the North East actually received the third most generous allocation based on population – getting £41 per person, behind only Wales and the North West.

While Northumberland had success with plans for improved walking and cycling infrastructure in Tynedale and Bedlington, a £16m regeneration of Ashington town centre was not among the LUF winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has said “it’s simply untrue that the levelling up fund is concentrated disproportionately on London and the South East”.