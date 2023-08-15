Andy Richardson started swimming again last year, after a 50-year break, in an attempt to help lower his cholesterol level, improve his overall fitness and raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, set-up by Doddie Weir and his trustees in 2017, at the same time.

Doddie, one of rugby union’s most recognisable personalities who earned 61 caps for Scotland, died in 2022 aged 52 after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND). The goal of the charity is to have ‘a world free of MND’ as the vast majority of the funds it raises are invested into MND research.

Andy took part in Doddie Aid at the start of this year and raised £3,585 by swimming 64km in the pool at Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre.

Andy Richardson will be swimming in the river between August 25 and 27 in the Berwick area.

The 66-year-old has decided to participate in the initiative again, but this time swim the length of the River Tweed (156km).

And not only is he doing a larger distance, he is making it an even tougher challenge by swimming in the river between August 25 and 27 in the Berwick area.

Andy said: “I met Doddie and became aware of his charity a few years ago when I was chairman of the Berwick Harbour Commission and builder Kevin Armstrong asked if he and others could convert one of our sheds into a wet room for Doddie.

“Following the 64km swim, doing the full length of the River Tweed resonated with me as a challenge to take on as Doddie was a ‘Borderer’ and many of the rugby grounds are close to the river, including Melrose where he played early in his career.

“To raise the bar a little higher, and capture the imagination of other people, I have decided to swim the last 7,400 metres from the border at West Ord to the estuary at Berwick Pier in August – when the water temperature is a little warmer than January.

“Hopefully, this will encourage people and businesses to sponsor me or donate to the foundation. I’ve been in the river four times a week and am gradually getting used to the water temperatures.”