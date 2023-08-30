Andy Richardson started swimming again last year, after a 50-year break, in an attempt to help lower his cholesterol level and improve his overall fitness – leading to activities that would result in donations for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, set-up by Doddie Weir and his trustees in 2017.

As part of this, he decided to swim the last 7,400 metres of the River Tweed from the border at West Ord to the estuary at Berwick Pier to make it more challenging and raise further awareness and funds. He successfully completed the route between last Friday and Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 66-year-old took part in Doddie Aid earlier this year and swam 64km indoors. The open water swimming is part of his attempt to go much further for the next Doddie Aid, this time swimming the length of the River Tweed (156km).

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Richardson with supporters in Berwick.

All being well, he will cover the rest of the river distance in stages at Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre in early 2024.

Andy said: “I was certainly out of my comfort zone and I was a little nervous at the start of the challenge.

“However, I was confident of completing the challenge given the amount of training I did beforehand and the three swims couldn’t have gone any better, with almost perfect weather conditions on each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In saying that, it wasn’t all plain sailing on the final day because the visibility in the water was a bit tricky and a seal decided to see what I tasted like – perhaps thinking I could be a fish as I had my wet suit on. He nibbled my ankle, enough to cause a bruise, but thankfully he then left me alone.

Andy Richardson pictured during the final leg of his challenge.

“I had good support from well wishers, especially on Sunday, and a lot of people donated into the bucket at the Quayside.

“The support overall has been out of this world and I’m very grateful to everyone who has made a donation.”

Doddie, one of rugby union’s most recognisable personalities who earned 61 caps for Scotland, died in 2022 aged 52 after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND). The foundation invests into MND research.