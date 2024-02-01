News you can trust since 1854
Anderson & Garland coming to Morpeth with free auction valuation event

After holding some auction valuation events elsewhere in Northumberland, Anderson & Garland Auctioneers is bringing its roadshow to Morpeth for the first time.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Feb 2024, 18:51 GMT
Their team of experts will be giving free valuations at the Morpeth Rugby Football Club site on Wednesday, February 21, between 10am and 3pm.

People are encouraged to bring along any items that they are interested in selling at auction.

Julian Thomson, the firm’s managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Anderson & Garland Roadshow to Morpeth this February.

Anderson & Garland Auctioneers are holding a free auction valuation event in Morpeth later this month.

“Morpeth Rugby Football Club is a great location – close to the town centre, with ample free parking for those bringing along their treasures for valuation.

“No appointments are needed, just come along and bring any items you’re interested in selling. Our experts will appraise your treasures and give a free auction estimate.

“Like on the TV programme The Antiques Roadshow, if the owner then decides to proceed, we will sell it on their behalf.”

