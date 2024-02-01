Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their team of experts will be giving free valuations at the Morpeth Rugby Football Club site on Wednesday, February 21, between 10am and 3pm.

People are encouraged to bring along any items that they are interested in selling at auction.

Julian Thomson, the firm’s managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Anderson & Garland Roadshow to Morpeth this February.

“Morpeth Rugby Football Club is a great location – close to the town centre, with ample free parking for those bringing along their treasures for valuation.

“No appointments are needed, just come along and bring any items you’re interested in selling. Our experts will appraise your treasures and give a free auction estimate.