A centuries-old cellar found underneath an Alnwick road has slowed down construction work.

A hole was found on Narrowgate in Alnwick during work to pedestrianise the area and construct a turning circle at the end of the road – which was formerly a stretch of the A1.

The hole led to a cellar, located under a building currently occupying clothing shop FatFace, but that is believed to date back to at least the 1800s.

The discovery has sparked speculation about the medieval history of the town, with some citing a theory that a number of underground tunnels lead to Alnwick Castle.

A hole appeared in the road with a large surface area below. (Image: Gordon Castle)

Alnwick councillor, Gordon Castle, said: “Many shop owners will confirm that they do have one beneath their premises and there has always been talk about historic underground tunnels and cellars beneath the whole town.

He added: “I suspect this is largely true, but I’m much less convinced about them leading to Alnwick Castle!

“It’s a pity this one has slowed down work on the Narrowgate turning circle, but we are examining ways of speeding this up. It has involved a redesign of the surface and how it is planed in order to meet traffic weight, though the old A1 ran over it since ancient times.

“We are often reminded that Alnwick is a town that grew in a medieval setting but was constrained and limited in growth by its position as a frontier town, frequently in the front line against Scottish invaders.”

The pedestrianisation of Narrowgate follows a trial in 2019, when Northumberland County Council and Alnwick Town Council agreed the street was not wide enough to accommodate both pedestrians and heavy traffic.