The Olde Ship Inn, which overlooks Seahouses bay, has been serving drinks since Nelson saw off the French navy at the Battle of Trafalgar.

But, for at least the past 100 years, its doors have remained closed at Christmas – until now.

This year it will stay open throughout the festive season, including on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, so families and friends can drink and dine in one of the most-loved pubs in the area.

The chefs at the venue, operated by Northumberland leisure company Inn Hospitality Group, have sourced the finest reared, caught and grown produce to ensure its menus do not disappoint.

Christmas Day lunch will begin with drinks and canapés before customers sit down to a three-course meal.

Starters on offer include roast Jerusalem artichoke soup with root vegetable crisps, sourdough and truffle oil, Alnwick cured salmon with crab, potato and watercress salad, pork and leek terrine with date chutney, pickles and toasted brioche or grilled goats’ cheese and fresh figs with pickled beetroot.

As well as traditional turkey, Grand Reserve roast sirloin of beef, pan-fried turbot in a mussel cream sauce and beetroot and chestnut Wellington with roast sweet potato, greens, port and cranberry sauce is also on the menu for mains.

The interior of the Olde Ship Inn, which attracts visitors from all over the world.

And to finish off Christmas dinner, desserts of dark chocolate parfait with Kirsch cherries and vanilla chantilly cream, vanilla pannacotta with Campari oranges and gingerbread, a cheese board, or a traditional Christmas pudding with Alnwick Rum sauce and toasted almonds will be available.

Matt Daniel, co-founder of Inn Hospitality Group, said: “Each of our pubs is packed with character and history and they really come into their own at Christmas, with open fires, superb food and a warm Northumbrian welcome.

“The Olde Ship, however, is popular with visitors from all over the world – and particularly with those who have served or worked at sea – so we are delighted that it will be open this year for its first Christmas and we’ll be really pushing the boat out to make sure everyone has a Christmas to remember.”

The pub is serving a three-course menu, with drinks and canapés.