Anchor Housing and mascot Charles push the boat out for Seahouses RNLI

Seahouses RNLI had a new crew member joining them on a recent training exercise.
By Ian Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:01 BST

Giant bear Charles, the charity mascot for Anchor Housing, joined the lifeboat crew on an exercise to Holy Island.

The mascot was kitted up in oilskins and lifejacket, before going aboard the all-weather lifeboat John and Elizabeth Allan.

Charles is the mascot for a fund-raising project by Anchor Housing, to support local charities.

Anchor Housing mascot Charlie with Seahouses RNLI crew and Chapel Court representatives.Anchor Housing mascot Charlie with Seahouses RNLI crew and Chapel Court representatives.
Anchor Housing mascot Charlie with Seahouses RNLI crew and Chapel Court representatives.
The Harbour Artists had also held an artwork exhibition in Anchor Housing’s Seahouses scheme on Chapel Court, with funds raised to support Seahouses RNLI.

Seahouses RNLI press officer Ian Clayton said: “We were delighted to be included in the Anchor Housing’s project to support local charities, and to benefit from the Harbour Artists’ exhibition.

"We currently enjoy some great support from the residents there. I believe Charles was the first bear to actually join our crew on exercise!”

The group then went on to the slip to see the lifeboat launching with Charles aboard.

