An Outstanding award for Friends of Castle Parks in Berwick
The Friends of Castle Parks, who support Northumberland County Council (NCC) practically through volunteer gardening and financially by raising funds to purchase plants and materials, and to run free events in the parks, declared the award ‘a triumph’.
Jackie Kaines Lang, chair of the Friends, said: “It’s a real celebration of our gardening volunteers and NCC’s parks officer Kate Dixon, who work tirelessly to keep the parks in good shape, and an affirmation of all the work the group puts in to benefit the town.
"It has been a busy year. As well as the usual gardening and upkeep, volunteers designed and built compost schemes in Coronation and Castle Vale courtesy of a £2,500 RHS Sustainable Futures Award. RHS inspectors were really pleased with the results.
“For summer, we reintroduced Tai Chi in the Park and, alongside regular family events such as the Easter Bunny and Big Beastie Hunts, we trialled Art in the Park.
“Over 80 people of all ages painted and sketched in Coronation Park, guided by illustrator Katie Chappell.”
Kate added: “I’d like to thank the volunteers for their support.
“With tricky access and steep banks, our parks offer real challenges. It’s great that the RHS recognises the effort the team puts in.”
Readers can find out more about the Friends’ upcoming events and volunteering opportunities via its website – www.friendsofcastleparks.org – and on social media (@castleparksberwick).