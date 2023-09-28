News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize

An Outstanding award for Friends of Castle Parks in Berwick

Berwick’s Coronation (Tommy the Miller’s), Castle Vale (Lily Pond) and Flagstaff (Rose Garden) Parks were once again in the top category of ‘Outstanding’ in this year’s Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
Volunteers with RHS visitors, from front to back: Julia Howard, Christine Wright (RHS), Jessica Kimche (RHS), Gordon Mclean, Monica Lamb, Kate Dixon (NCC’s parks officer) and Keith Johnson.Volunteers with RHS visitors, from front to back: Julia Howard, Christine Wright (RHS), Jessica Kimche (RHS), Gordon Mclean, Monica Lamb, Kate Dixon (NCC’s parks officer) and Keith Johnson.
Volunteers with RHS visitors, from front to back: Julia Howard, Christine Wright (RHS), Jessica Kimche (RHS), Gordon Mclean, Monica Lamb, Kate Dixon (NCC’s parks officer) and Keith Johnson.

The Friends of Castle Parks, who support Northumberland County Council (NCC) practically through volunteer gardening and financially by raising funds to purchase plants and materials, and to run free events in the parks, declared the award ‘a triumph’.

Jackie Kaines Lang, chair of the Friends, said: “It’s a real celebration of our gardening volunteers and NCC’s parks officer Kate Dixon, who work tirelessly to keep the parks in good shape, and an affirmation of all the work the group puts in to benefit the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It has been a busy year. As well as the usual gardening and upkeep, volunteers designed and built compost schemes in Coronation and Castle Vale courtesy of a £2,500 RHS Sustainable Futures Award. RHS inspectors were really pleased with the results.

Kate Dixon and Jackie Kaines Lang with the It’s Your Neighbourhood certificate.Kate Dixon and Jackie Kaines Lang with the It’s Your Neighbourhood certificate.
Kate Dixon and Jackie Kaines Lang with the It’s Your Neighbourhood certificate.
Most Popular

“For summer, we reintroduced Tai Chi in the Park and, alongside regular family events such as the Easter Bunny and Big Beastie Hunts, we trialled Art in the Park.

“Over 80 people of all ages painted and sketched in Coronation Park, guided by illustrator Katie Chappell.”

Kate added: “I’d like to thank the volunteers for their support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With tricky access and steep banks, our parks offer real challenges. It’s great that the RHS recognises the effort the team puts in.”

Readers can find out more about the Friends’ upcoming events and volunteering opportunities via its website – www.friendsofcastleparks.org – and on social media (@castleparksberwick).

Related topics:Coronation