Beloved wife of the late Dennis, loving partner of Ian, devoted mother to Catherine and Charlotte, and doting and proud grandma of Harvey, Johnny, Martha, Jack and Harry, Ann Patterson passed away peacefully on June 12.

A funeral service will be held at Northumberland Woodland Burial & Crematorium, near Felton, on Wednesday, June 28 – starting at 11.15am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

Having moved to Morpeth from Ponteland in 1990, Ann served as a Labour member on Morpeth Town Council from 1998 to 2007, serving as chair of the town council between 1999 and 2001. She was also a Labour member of Northumberland County Council, representing the Morpeth Kirkhill ward, from 1991 to 2001 and a Labour member on Castle Morpeth Borough Council (2003 to 2005).

She served as a Justice of the Peace (1999 to 2011). She was an advisor at Morpeth Citizens Advice Bureau (2001 to 2004), a school governor at Abbeyfields First School (1991 to 2003), serving as chair in 2002, and a school governor at King Edward VI School (1991).

Ann was also a volunteer worker at Victim Support and a member of Morpeth Common Action Group, where she was instrumental in protecting Morpeth Common from development and ensuring its continued use by the community as common land.

She believed in fairness and the right of everyone to a voice.

