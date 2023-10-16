Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plastic owls have been placed on the station roof and canopy to scare pigeons away, as research has shown that this has been effective in removing pigeons from private residences.

Other stations are getting similar treatment – for example, the playing of predatory hawk sounds.

The train operator's ‘counter offensive’ follows particular problems at Morpeth, which it says has become a problematic poo hotspot.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We want to make sure our stations are a ‘no-go’ area for pigeons and make them fly the coop in a way that is humane and harmless.

“We clean all our stations regularly and we take the impact the mess has on our communities and the environment very seriously.”