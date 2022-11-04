An eye-catching addition at Berwick Family Hub
James Alexander Gaffney, who runs the JAGART82 business in Berwick, has brought a bit of colour to the outdoor area at Berwick Family Hub.
By Andrew Coulson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 2:08pm
He and assistant Deacon Sneddon painted the mural over a few Sundays.
It includes characters from his children’s books – Love Autumn at Buckton Farm and The Tear Thief.
James said: “We will be adding to them as I’ve started to write my third instalment of the books – as the new characters come I will exclusively be adding them to the mural.”
He moved to Buckton Farm, which is located between Belford and Fenwick, six years ago.
JAGART82 recently moved into its own premises at 38 Main Street, Tweedmouth.