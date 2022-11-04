He and assistant Deacon Sneddon painted the mural over a few Sundays.

It includes characters from his children’s books – Love Autumn at Buckton Farm and The Tear Thief.

James said: “We will be adding to them as I’ve started to write my third instalment of the books – as the new characters come I will exclusively be adding them to the mural.”

Mural creator James Alexander Gaffney with two members of the team at Berwick Family Hub.

He moved to Buckton Farm, which is located between Belford and Fenwick, six years ago.