Next year’s Morpeth Fair Day will be the biggest in the event’s history.

Planning for 2024 started straight after the 2023 event had finished and organisers have revealed this week that the next year will be a three-day event – with music on the evening of Friday, June 7, as well as two days of fun on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

A successful funding bid to the North of Tyne Combined Authority has enabled the team to run the extended programme in 2023 and 2024.

The mini food festival in the town centre and ‘Brass Does Rock’ in Carlisle Park that were held on the Saturday in 2023 will return on June 8, although organisers are hoping to have a bigger area for the food element.

Classic cars pictured during the 2023 Morpeth Fair Day parade. Picture by Anne Hopper.

A concert is being planned for the evening of June 8 in the park using the Fair Day big stage and well-known bands from across the region are being sought.

The event on June 7 is set to be called ‘Proms in the Park’, with songs from well-known musicals to be played so it can appeal to a wider audience.

The usual events and activities – the parade from noon, music and other entertainment, a funfair, stalls, games, a climbing wall and more – will take place on June 9.

John Beynon, part of the Fair Day committee, said: “We’re looking forward to having a full weekend of it as it will be the biggest ever Morpeth Fair Day and hopefully everything will come together for it.”