A total of 23 people supported the clean-up. As well as the usual areas of Morpeth, the volunteers also covered Whorral Bank and Castle Bank over the walls to Mafeking roundabout.

They filled 28.5 large black bags and cleared a very large traffic cone, a small traffic cone and a rotten bag that had been left on the ground for years.

The bags collected were Morpeth Litter Group’s contribution to Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean 2024.

The litter blitz made a big difference to the town. Picture by Richard Nash.

The next litter blitz will take place on Sunday, April 28 – meeting at 12.45pm and starting at 1pm.