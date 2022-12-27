A traditional event at Spittal beach where people get soaked in aid of good causes attracted one of the largest turnouts for many a year.

Although there was no rain or snow, those taking part in the Boxing Day Dip still had to brave the icy North Sea.

As well as shaking off the cobwebs from the day before, many of the participants were raising money for various charities including Georgina Hill, Northumberland County councillor for Berwick East, and Colin Hardy, county councillor for Norham and Islandshires, in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Coun Hill said: “It was an incredible turnout at Spittal. Swimming in the North Sea is extremely invigorating, especially at this time of year!

“It is great fun and we have also raised over £700 (and counting) for the fight against Motor Neurone Disease.

“This year, we particularly remember Doddie Weir.”

1. Spittal Boxing Day Dip 2022 1 Berwick Lifeboat crew supported by Wonder Woman. Photo: Alan Hughes Photo Sales

2. Spittal Boxing Day Dip 2022 2 The team that took part for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK. Photo: Alan Hughes Photo Sales

3. Spittal Boxing Day Dip 2022 3 A pre-dip workout. Photo: Alan Hughes Photo Sales

4. Spittal Boxing Day Dip 2022 4 Georgina Hill, Northumberland County councillor for Berwick East, and Colin Hardy, county councillor for Norham and Islandshires, took part in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Photo: Alan Hughes Photo Sales