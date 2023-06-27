News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

An entertaining football fundraiser in the sunshine in memory of Morpeth man Glenn Dixon

A football match at Craik Park on Saturday has raised more than £3,000 so far in memory of a much-loved Morpeth man.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST

The participants in and supporters of the ‘For Glenn Trophy’ fixture in aid of Tyneside and Northumberland Mind did a minute’s applause before kick-off.

Unbeknown to his family and friends, Glenn Dixon was masking mental health problems and he took his own life in November 2018 at the age of 32. The Celtic FC fan was someone who went out of his way to help others, but felt unable to share his own problems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Brown organised the event in conjunction with Tyneside No. 1 Celtic Supporters Club (CSC) based at the Tyneside Irish Centre, which commissioned a trophy in Glenn’s name. Live music was provided by Adrian Scarlett.

Members of The Bhoys XI with Richard and Jill Dixon and Lee Walker.Members of The Bhoys XI with Richard and Jill Dixon and Lee Walker.
Members of The Bhoys XI with Richard and Jill Dixon and Lee Walker.
Most Popular

As for the game itself, the two teams were called ‘Tyneside & CSC XI’ and ‘The Bhoys XI’. Tyneside & CSC XI ended up winning the trophy on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Glenn’s parents Richard and Jill Dixon and Lee Walker from Tyneside and Northumberland Mind, who were all in attendance, said they were grateful to everyone involved with the event.

Jill added: “It was a lovely sunny, warm evening, which was great for the spectators but not so much the players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There was a wonderful community atmosphere and everyone had such a great time that there are plans to make it an annual event.

Members of Tyneside & CSC XI with Richard and Jill Dixon and Lee Walker.Members of Tyneside & CSC XI with Richard and Jill Dixon and Lee Walker.
Members of Tyneside & CSC XI with Richard and Jill Dixon and Lee Walker.

“The clubhouse after the match was full and over £1,000 was earned in donations and the raffle.”

People can still make a donation online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/forglenn2023

Other members of The Bhoys XI.Other members of The Bhoys XI.
Other members of The Bhoys XI.
Other members of Tyneside & CSC XI.Other members of Tyneside & CSC XI.
Other members of Tyneside & CSC XI.
Related topics:Morpeth