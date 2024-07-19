The children present at the event enjoyed the chance to explore a fire engine.

The overcast sky and occasional shower did not deter the members of Scremerston, Spittal and Tweedmouth churches from hosting Sea Sunday on July 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the preceding fortnight, an installation had gradually appeared outside St John’s in Main Street, Spittal, including scale models of Berwick’s lighthouse and the Border Belle.

These were set within a seascape of knitted and crocheted creatures of all kinds including whales, sharks, lobsters, crabs, turtles and many more – with brightly coloured corals and lots of seaweed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The many fish and other creatures were knitted by the Spittal Knit and Natter group, which meets on Monday afternoons in the Spittal Community Centre (2pm to 4pm). Church members also joined in and friends from as far away as Morpeth and Ripon in Yorkshire contributed.

Sea Sunday included some live music.

There has long been a close association between St John’s and the RNLI at Carr Rock and the event was held to celebrate Sea Sunday and all whose livelihood depends on the sea, and to raise funds for the RNLI.

Their help was a key part of the day, erecting the essential marquees with their own stalls included and an excellent exhibition of the history of the area’s local lifeboat service.

All of the essential elements of a good fete were present – games and crafts, platefuls of sandwiches and savouries, a vast array of homemade cakes, live music with the chance to learn a sea shanty, competitions (a special thanks to David Thompson for the prizes of Border Belle trips) and a short service where those in attendance heard the story of how Jesus was able to stop a storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most popular activity was the bouncy castle. It was located inside the church and there was always a queue of excited children.

Over the preceding fortnight, an installation had gradually appeared outside St John’s.

The children also loved the chance to explore a fire engine when a local crew turned out to support the day. Except for a short while when they had a real ‘shout’ to rescue a herring gull chick washed from a roof top into a rain gutter.

Overall, it was a very good day and more than £500 was raised for the RNLI.