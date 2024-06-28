An ace day for charity as golf day raises large total
Held at Arcot Hall Golf Club in Cramlington, the charity golf day saw teams battle it out for the coveted trophy and a range of generously donated prizes.
The £4,574.25 total – thanks to supporters and headline sponsor Hitachi – was the most money that the event has raised for MS Research and Relief Fund.
The funds will go towards continuing the extensive free service provisions, as well as investing in some new equipment to further enhance the charity’s gym facilities.
As well as the overall team winners, on the day competitions included nearest the pin, longest drive and also a novelty airball contest, in which the winner received an overnight stay and dinner for two at the Malmaison on the Newcastle Quayside.
Diane Charlton, charity manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Hitachi for their wonderful donation for our golf day.
“This support allows us to invest in new equipment for our upstairs gym, specifically enhancing our functional fitness programs. With this new equipment, we can provide a larger range of free exercise options to people with MS.”
The charity, which provides crucial support for people who are affected by Multiple Sclerosis and their primary caregiver, offers a wide range of free services – including physiotherapy, exercise classes and complementary therapies.
To find out more about the work of MS Research and Relief Fund and to talk about fundraising and corporate opportunities, go to https://msrrf.org.uk or email [email protected]
