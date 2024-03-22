Amy comes through health struggles to follow her passion by setting up art hub in Berwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having spent six months refurbishing the space, drawing on her passion for interior design, Amy Izat is now the proud owner and resident of 27 Art House on Bridge Street.
The opportunity presented itself whilst she was recovering at home from years of brain surgery during her 20s. Now aged 30, her vision is to create something more than a regular shop with planned activities ranging from artwork, exhibitions and local artisanal crafts to wellness events, yoga, meditation classes and creative workshops.
Amy said: “Being passionate about preserving the spirit and energy of Berwick, I wanted to start off by bringing goods and experiences to the town rather than residents having to go to nearby cities to find them.
“All the products I stock have been personal findings that resonate with my way of life and have supported my on-going recovery.
“I hope 27 Art House can be a space where anyone going through a challenging time in life can find a little slice of peace, respite and inspiration.”
Phoebe Stewart Carter moved to Berwick last autumn, where she now works as an artist. Amy and Phoebe met in 2018 while studying fine art together in Salisbury and they both now live above the gallery in the Bridge Street flat.
Amy added: “While I create my work and man the gallery below, Phoebe is upstairs in her painting studio.
“We hope to provide an insight into our world through an exhibition at the end of the year – which will bring together our lifestyle here and the way it feeds our art, our work and our self development.”