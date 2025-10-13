Amran's Indian Kitchen & Grill in Berwick among the winners at the North East Bangladeshi Awards
A Berwick restaurant was among the winners at the North East Bangladeshi Awards.
The prestigious event, which took place in Gateshead earlier this month, is dedicated to recognising the outstanding contributions of the British Bangladeshi community in North East.
The Restaurant of the Year for Northumberland was Amran’s Indian Kitchen & Grill in Hide Hill. The award was presented to the Amran’s team by Berwick Mayor John Robertson.
In addition, there was a special recognition award for Ayrin Khan, the first Bangladeshi female councillor in the Berwick-upon-Tweed area.