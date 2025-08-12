Amol running the length of England for good cause and it will start in Berwick
If all goes to plan, Amol Randhawa will run 891km in 13 days – averaging 70km per day – to Lands End.
The 30-year-old is aiming to raise £40,000 for Ellenor Hospice in order to help the team continue to support many families in Gravesend and the surrounding area.
On his fundraising page – www.justgiving.com/page/amol-run-england – Amol said: “In her final days, my mum was cared for by the incredible team at Ellenor Hospice, who provided her with outstanding care to ensure she was comfortable.
“The support they gave, not only to my mum but also to our family during that difficult time, is something I will never forget.
“Your support means the world to me and together we can help make sure this amazing hospice can continue to be there for families like mine.”