The Welsh team has played Blyth Spartans twice in the past week, in the early rounds of the FA Cup.

Unfortunately Blyth were eventually knocked out.

But in the run-up to Tuesday’s replay, McElhenney and fellow Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds, who is in New York filming a new movie, posted a video explaining how fans could watch the game on TV.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, co-owners of Wrexham.

Such is the pulling power of the pair, the replay was broadcast in the USA on ESPN, which Reynolds and McElhenney encouraged followers to tune into.

But in the pre-match promo, McElhenney pronounced Blyth Spartans ‘Blith’ Spartans.

The blunder was obviously picked up right away by British fans and pointed out to the Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star, as he quickly posted an apology on Twitter which read: “Apologies to @Blyth_Spartans. It’s “Bl-eye-th”! A big part of this endeavor has been learning new pronunciation. Did you know it’s “R-eye-an” Reynolds?? I’ve been pronouncing it “Clementine Jehoshaphat” for years.”

Wrexham are co-owned by Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, who have also made a behind-the-scenes Netflix documentary following the club, which is battling to get back into the Football League.

Rob McElhenney has apologised to Blyth Spartans for his pronunciation error.