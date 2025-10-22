Ambulance service staff from Northumberland honoured for long service and good conduct

Ambulance service staff from Northumberland have been recognised for their commitment to caring for people.

Eleven colleagues from North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were presented with long service and good conduct medals in a ceremony at Gosforth Park.

The medals, issued under Royal Warrant, recognise personnel who have worked in emergency care for 20 or more years.

For the first time the criteria also included emergency operations centre staff and other roles that have a direct impact on emergency patient care.

North East Ambulance Service medal recipients.

In addition, for the first time, those with 30 and 40 years of service received a plate to display above their original medal.

Among this year’s recipients were Northumberland sisters Gail Brown and Kerry Auld.

Both joined NEAS in 1990; Gail as a communi-com operator and Kerry through the GatDoc pilot scheme. Gail’s medal recognises her time on 999 before moving into other roles, while Kerry’s celebrates her frontline service as a clinical care assistant.

“There have been so many memories and lots of laughs while dealing with some of the most challenging situations,” said Gail, from Bedlington. “I’m proud that colleagues in these roles are now recognised for the vital contribution they make to supporting frontline teams and patients.”

Kerry, from Ashington, added: “I feel proud to be recognised. I hope my family sees it’s worth the missed birthdays and Christmases over the years.”

Other recipients included Nigel Johnson from Alnwick and Vince McCluskey from Berwick.

NEAS chief executive Kev Scollay said: “Each of these colleagues has touched lives, supported families, and contributed to the safety and wellbeing of communities across the North East. Their work is the very heart of NEAS.”