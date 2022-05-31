Carole Hardman and her husband Roger with the new Amble flag design.

Carole, 67, is a retired IT trainer and created the design whilst on holiday in Mallorca during poor weather conditions.

Her design includes a puffin, a fish, a boat, and a sea shack, all of which she says are important to Amble as a community and town.

In addition, the flag’s border is the Northumberland County Flag, which Carole says was intended to show Amble to be proudly Northumbrian.

The competition to design a town flag for Amble was initially announced by the Amble Development Trust in March.

Carole said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked when I got the email which said I had been identified as the winner, I’m chuffed to bits.

"It [the flag] is about what I like about Amble.