A father-to-be took on the role of midwife after a woman suddenly went into labour in the back of a car in Amble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Watkinson described the whirlwind of giving birth to her daughter Edie in the car on the way to hospital on Tuesday, January 28.

Amy was overdue, at 40 weeks pregnant when she started feeling intense contractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just 30 minutes away from Cramlington hospital – she and her partner, Lee set off but barely made it off the estate before her waters broke.

Amy and Lee, with their 2 year old son, Cali and new born baby, Edie.

Lee rang an ambulance who talked the couple through the whole process before the baby was delivered just minutes later by Lee himself.

Amy said: "It was such a crazy whirlwind but also such a special moment, we didn’t even know what the gender was.

"I wasn't even worried about checking because I just thought I wanted to get skin on skin contact and keep the baby warm, so Lee passed her through my legs and I just said ‘oh my god it’s a girl’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even though everything was so dramatic, that moment you can never change. We’ve been laughing and talking about it ever since, it’s something we will never forget.”

Amy Watkinson after giving birth to her baby daughter, Edie in the back of the car.

Amy expanded: “Once the ambulance arrived, they let Lee cut the cord in the back which was really nice, so yeah it was crazy but just so special and we were so relieved everything was fine, she cried straight away."

"I think Lee’s giving a lot of credit to the ambulance team but everyone knows he is such a calm and collected person, we have been joking he should take up midwifery as a side hustle.”