Amble wedding planner wins 'best newcomer' award

Hannah Taylor was named best newcomer for the North East and Yorkshire at a ceremony in Newcastle’s Vermont Hotel.

Her full-time job is as a wedding coordinator at Eshott Hall, as well as mum to two-year-old Aurora, but the award recognises her new business, The Wedding Taylor.

She started writing a blog with tips and advice for couples whose wedding plans had been hit by the Covid pandemic.

Hannah Taylor with her award.

It proved so popular that she began to do paid consultations and ‘on the day’ wedding services to ensure the big day ran smoothly.

“I honestly have not stopped shaking since my name got called as the winner,” said Hannah, who went along to the ceremony with her gusband, Dale. “If it wasn’t for the amount that my husband was screaming I would have thought I was dreaming!

“I never imagined that my little business would grow this fast this quick. It’s been very full-on, starting a business whilst still working full-time and raising my daughter, Aurora too.

"But the support I have from my husband, family and friends has been amazing and I couldn’t have done it without them.

“From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank my brides and grooms enough, they are the reason I adore my job so so much.

"To see them enjoying their wedding planning again after a consultation or to see them finally walking down that aisle… it’s the best feeling!”

She is now looking forward to the national awards in London next month.

