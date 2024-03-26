Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hannah Taylor, 31, was invited to the Royal Botanical Gardens in London for The United Kingdom Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2024 after her business received an anonymous nomination.

Since starting ‘The Wedding Taylor’ in 2021, Hannah has taken the regional win for best newcomer and placed as a national finalist in 2022 and regional finalist in 2023.

In January, 2024, she became a regional finalist again before being invited to the UK ceremony in February where she celebrated her biggest achievement so far.

Hannah Taylor at the event with her husband in London.

Hannah said: “Someone nominated me, I didn't put myself in for it at all. I was selected so it was quite a big deal this time.

"I still don't know who it was who voted for me or who nominated me but I got a phone call saying that I was going to the finals and I assumed that the finals was top 10 or something. Then the email came through and it said you're in the top three and I couldn't believe that either.”

The competition saw people attend from all across the UK as well as Ireland and the USA.

Before starting her business, Hannah had been working as a venue coordinator whilst doing her Masters degree in forensic psychology.

She didn’t expect that her childhood dream of becoming a wedding planner would actually come true, but after receiving requests from people to organise weddings at venues without coordinators, she decided to try and help a lot more people.

Hannah said: "A lot of people who knew that I did weddings were ringing me for advice. I just thought the more I can help people, the better. So I started doing one hour consultations for people, which I know the other ones don't offer.”

This evolved into on the day coordination before becoming a full planning business.

