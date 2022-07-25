Amble student gets close up view of her England hero Lucy Bronze at Euro 2022

The 15-year-old was a Visa Ball Kid at the Lionesses’ 1-0 win over Austria.

She said: “When the news came through, my mam came and told me and at first it was a shock, I didn’t think it was real. Then a few days later it eventually sunk in.

"From then on until I was at Old Trafford as a Visa Ball Kid, I was just very excited.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyla Smith, from Amble, was a Visa Ball Kid at England's game against Austria.

She was nominated for the opportunity by the pastoral team at James Calvert Spence College with the help of Amble Youth Project.

Neil McCudden, assistant headteacher – ethos and culture, said: “Her dedication to football is fantastic to see and she works consistently hard to stay on top of her studies alongside it. She was lucky to be selected from a large, competitive field and it’s great to see her years of hard work being rewarded.”

Like England right-back Bronze, Lyla started her football journey as a youngster playing at Alnwick Town.

She now plays for North Shields and trains with the Newcastle United Foundation Player Development Centre and with girls who play in Bedlington once a week along with playing matches at weekends.

This dedication means Lyla has to be really committed to stay on top of her school work.

“Luckily, most of my training sessions are later on in the evening now, so I’ve got that period of time once I get in from school to get my homework done before I go to football,” she explains.

As part of the Visa Ball Kid role, Lyla and the other Ball Kids were treated to a VIP experience staying in a top Manchester hotel.

However, the real wow moment for Lyla took place during the match itself.

“Lucy Bronze needed the ball and she asked me for it,” said Lyla. “Jumping over the barrier the first time was very nerve-wracking. I thought I wouldn’t be able to get back over but after that first time I wasn’t nervous, it was so exciting seeing the crowd.”

Lyla now expects the Lionesses to win the tournament.