News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Amble sculpture trail officially opened by the Duke of Gloucester

A new sculpture trail in Amble has been officially opened by the Duke of Gloucester.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST

The Bord Waalk, which takes local birdlife as its theme, comprises sculptures by more than a dozen renowned artists.

In addition, the trail has virtual reality sculptures, sound sculptures and poetry, all of which can be accessed via a Bord Waalk app.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been developed by Amble Development Trust in the hope it will become a major cultural asset and visitor attraction for the town.

The Duke of Gloucester and Rob Mulholland at Sphere. Pictures: Ivor RackhamThe Duke of Gloucester and Rob Mulholland at Sphere. Pictures: Ivor Rackham
The Duke of Gloucester and Rob Mulholland at Sphere. Pictures: Ivor Rackham
Most Popular

Paul Rigby, Trust chairman, said: “This is a fantastic investment in Amble as we continue delivering on our regeneration strategy. This is another project the town can take pride in and share with others.”

Funding for it was secured from the Coastal Communities Fund, Arts Council England and Northumberland County Council.

Several of the artists involved attended the sun-drenched event, along with civic dignitaries including the Duchess of Northumberland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sculptures are dotted along the coast between Hauxley and the Braid.

Tern, one of the sculptures on the Bord Waalk trail.Tern, one of the sculptures on the Bord Waalk trail.
Tern, one of the sculptures on the Bord Waalk trail.

The trail encompasses a varied range of landscapes, environments, backdrops and habitats, that visitors can reflect upon whilst appreciating the sculptures.

The creation of the trail has been accompanied by a programme of workshops and events, offering huge opportunities for interaction, learning and fun around the artworks themselves, as well as a participation and engagement programme.

The following artists have contributed work to the trail: Rodney Harris, Jon Voss, Ben Greenwood, Stuart Langley, Diane Watson, Jonny Michie, Andrew Burton, Celia Smith, Rob Mulholland, Aether & Hemera, Frances Anderson, Alec Finlay, Geoff Sample, Kartina Porteous and Chris Watson.

Related topics:GloucesterNorthumberland County Council