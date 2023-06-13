The Bord Waalk, which takes local birdlife as its theme, comprises sculptures by more than a dozen renowned artists.

In addition, the trail has virtual reality sculptures, sound sculptures and poetry, all of which can be accessed via a Bord Waalk app.

It has been developed by Amble Development Trust in the hope it will become a major cultural asset and visitor attraction for the town.

The Duke of Gloucester and Rob Mulholland at Sphere. Pictures: Ivor Rackham

Paul Rigby, Trust chairman, said: “This is a fantastic investment in Amble as we continue delivering on our regeneration strategy. This is another project the town can take pride in and share with others.”

Funding for it was secured from the Coastal Communities Fund, Arts Council England and Northumberland County Council.

Several of the artists involved attended the sun-drenched event, along with civic dignitaries including the Duchess of Northumberland.

The sculptures are dotted along the coast between Hauxley and the Braid.

Tern, one of the sculptures on the Bord Waalk trail.

The trail encompasses a varied range of landscapes, environments, backdrops and habitats, that visitors can reflect upon whilst appreciating the sculptures.

The creation of the trail has been accompanied by a programme of workshops and events, offering huge opportunities for interaction, learning and fun around the artworks themselves, as well as a participation and engagement programme.