Billie-Jo Simpson decided to have her locks cut off after watching her older sister Felicity donate her hair three times to the same charity.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Billie-Jo is also aiming to raise the £550 costs involved in turning her hair into a wig.

Billie-Jo is donating 10 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

She said: “Every girl looks like a princess when they’ve got long hair. I can still be a princess if I get my hair cut, and then someone else can be a princess.”

Her mum Karen said: “I am super proud of her. She knows that if you’ve got something and you don’t need it, that someone else may be better off with it.

"She cares a lot about being generous and helping other people.”

