Alongside donating enough hair to be transformed into a wig for a child who has lost their own hair through an illness, Billie-Jo Simpson also raised £575 for the charity.

The locks were cut by Andrea Louise Purvis at Salon AP in Alnwick on February 18.

Billie-Jo was inspired by her older sister Felicity, who has braved the chop three times, donating a total of 42 inches of her hair and raising more than £1,270 to the charity.

Billie-Jo before and after the haircut.

Billie-Jo said: “I love my short hair and I’m happy that my long hair went to another little girl or boy to help them be a princess too.”

Katt Simpson, mum of the two girls, added: “She’s over the moon with her new hair cut, she actually spent the evening after she got it cut running around with my phone doing selfies and videos of herself waving it back and forward.”

The proud mum added: “Myself and my husband Joe, are so proud of how generous of selfless our two daughters are in doing something so amazing to help other little girls to regain their identity after loosing their hair to cancer treatment and other childhood diseases.

"Felicity said that having such long hair that grows super fast is something most kids take for granted but as long as my hair keeps growing I will keep donating it. Billie-Jo said she just wants to help make another little girl or boy feel like a princess.”