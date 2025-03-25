Four generations gathered for the occasion.

Alnwick-born Alyson Thompson has celebrated her 100th birthday, surrounded by family and friends in Amble.

Alyson married Alfred Thompson in 1954 and together they farmed at Silvermoor Farm, near Alnwick.

Four generations gathered for the occasion on March 23 – including Alyson’s daughters Catherine, Louise and Julia. Her newest great grandchild, Rosemary who is just six months old, travelled 4,000 miles from the USA to meet her great grandmother for the first time.

Catherine said: “Mum has always been the heart of our family and seeing her surrounded by all of us today, with her great-grandchildren running around, is a true testament to the wonderful legacy she’s built.”

The family gathered to celebrate this special birthday at Dolphin View Care Home in Amble – where the staff had decorated to celebrate Alyson’s 100th birthday and organised entertainment for all the residents to enjoy in proper party mode, for which the family were extremely grateful.