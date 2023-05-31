News you can trust since 1854
Amble Puffin Festival hailed as 'the best, busiest (and sunniest) we’ve ever had'

Amble Puffin Festival has been hailed as the best yet.
By Ian Smith
Published 31st May 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:55 BST

Crowds flocked to Amble Town Square and the Little Beach to enjoy the wide range of entertainment on offer over the weekend.

There were all the usual quirky, arty, nature-based and family fun activities, along with stalls, live music, a seashore safari, a dog show and amazing sand art courtesy of Claire Eason of Soul2Sand.

Performers included the Baghdaddies, Salida, Caribbean Crew steel band, the Auckland Shanty Singers and aerial dancers Bare Toed Dance.

Tommy Noddy the giant puffin met visitors. Picture: Amble Puffin FestivalTommy Noddy the giant puffin met visitors. Picture: Amble Puffin Festival
Tommy Noddy the giant puffin met visitors. Picture: Amble Puffin Festival
Amble Puffin Festival organisers, posting on social media, said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who came along to the festival this year, it was the best, busiest (and sunniest) we’ve ever had.

‘Thank you to the performers, event/activity holders, stallholders, volunteers, visitors of all ages, (including all the four pawed friends), puffin enthusiasts, and everyone who helped make this the best puffin festival ever. We hope you all enjoyed yourselves.’

