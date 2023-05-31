Amble Puffin Festival hailed as 'the best, busiest (and sunniest) we’ve ever had'
Crowds flocked to Amble Town Square and the Little Beach to enjoy the wide range of entertainment on offer over the weekend.
There were all the usual quirky, arty, nature-based and family fun activities, along with stalls, live music, a seashore safari, a dog show and amazing sand art courtesy of Claire Eason of Soul2Sand.
Performers included the Baghdaddies, Salida, Caribbean Crew steel band, the Auckland Shanty Singers and aerial dancers Bare Toed Dance.
Amble Puffin Festival organisers, posting on social media, said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who came along to the festival this year, it was the best, busiest (and sunniest) we’ve ever had.
‘Thank you to the performers, event/activity holders, stallholders, volunteers, visitors of all ages, (including all the four pawed friends), puffin enthusiasts, and everyone who helped make this the best puffin festival ever. We hope you all enjoyed yourselves.’