General manager Jason Milburn and members of the Inn’s team presented the station with a cheque for £1,000 before being offered a tour by members of the volunteer crew.

Working with regional staff from the RNLI, The Amble Inn’s donation will be channelled towards supporting their local station and the operation of the Shannon-class Elizabeth & Leonard all weather lifeboat (ALB) and D-class inshore lifeboat (ILB) Mildred Holcroft.

The Inn Collection Group’s Give Inn Back initiative enables venues to make a difference in their local communities and provide support to organisations and worthwhile causes.

Staff from The Amble Inn present RNLI crew members with a £1,000 donation.

Each Inn receives a budget of £2,500 per year, with how that fund is used down to the teams at each site, with grassroots sporting teams, charities and other volunteer rescue services among the diverse range of recipients so far this year.

Jason said: “We’re delighted to have donated some of our Give Inn Back budget to the crew at Amble RNLI and it was great to be shown around the boat and to hear from some of the crew.

“They are an incredibly brave group of people, and it is good to know that they are there ready to help anyone who needs them, even if you hope you never do!

“It’s important for us to be supporting things that play a key part in life here in Amble and I know from our visit just what good work the donation is going towards.”

Initially founded in 1842, Amble crews have received 18 awards for gallantry from the RNLI over the course of its history, including the first ever bronze medal presented for a rescue by an inshore lifeboat in 1969.

The station currently has a roster of 23 volunteer crew members and one full time mechanic.

Sara Wilcox, RNLI fundraising partnership lead, North and East, said: “We are extremely grateful to The Amble Inn for their support and fantastic donation. Such donations provide a vital lifeline to our charity and enable us to continue saving lives at sea.