Amble project to receive slice of £16,000 youth fund
Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit’s Local Youth Fund provides young people with a platform to voice their ideas for projects and activities that have a benefit to them and the areas they live in.
Amble Youth Project, one of six projects to receive funding, will work on improving their youth café, where young people can learn how to cook healthy meals. The group are keen for this space to provide an alternative to congregating on the streets, where they spend time with friends, and learn how to keep themselves safe.
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness said: “The youth fund is one of many initiatives from the Violence Reduction Unit, that puts young people at the heart of its decision-making and gives them the chance to tell us how they think violent crime can be prevented – and they have done just that.”