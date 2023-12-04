Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit’s Local Youth Fund provides young people with a platform to voice their ideas for projects and activities that have a benefit to them and the areas they live in.

Amble Youth Project, one of six projects to receive funding, will work on improving their youth café, where young people can learn how to cook healthy meals. The group are keen for this space to provide an alternative to congregating on the streets, where they spend time with friends, and learn how to keep themselves safe.

