The playground at the Welfare had its rubber crumb flooring repaired late last year but was recently vandalised, provoking anger from Amble Development Trust, who believe it was a deliberate act.

Trust director Julia Aston, said: “A bit disappointing really to think that youngsters have gone up there and purposefully pulled parts of it to pieces. I don't know how they've managed to do it.

"It took us a very long time to get that funding, which we got through Northumberland County Council – section 106 – to be able to do that.

A layer of the rubber surface has been removed.

“I know children don't always understand the value of something but they did know that it had just been replaced and it was something that was brand new. They should have been able to respect that.”