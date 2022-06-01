Kate Bates and her daughter, Grace.

Kate Bates lost her 17-year-old daughter, Grace, to suicide in 2019.

“It’s been three years and I still have moments when I wake up and think it’s not real,” she admitted.

"It’s still hard to accept that Grace has really gone. I remember hearing about other people losing family members to suicide and feeling so sorry for them, and now it’s happened to me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Clare.

“But it’s not just me – my youngest daughter Abbie, who was 11 at the time and is now 14, has lost her big sister. The person that she’d mess around with, wind up, laugh with, learn about make up from – they loved each other so much.

"She was just awesome; a happy, smiley person who everyone loved. She was a talented artist and what I would describe as a magical person.

"She attracted animals everywhere she went; she was like Dr Dolitttle and they’d flock to her. I was incredibly proud of my daughter – she worked in an ice cream bar where we lived and I used to have people complimenting me in the street, about what a lovely girl she was.”

Grace did have mental health issues and had been taking medication for several months before she died.

But to anyone looking in, Grace seemed fine. She was learning to drive, starting A levels, making plans for her life – and asking for the help she needed.

“Our situation just goes to show that young minds need looking after, they need understanding, and support,” said Kate.

To do her bit to help, she is taking part in a night-time climb to the summit of Scafell Pike in the Lake District, England’s highest mountain.

The event is to raise money for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.

Kate said: “PAPYRUS is an incredible charity who focus on suicide prevention and helping young people who are struggling, and their families with how to support them.”

The 44-year-old decided earlier this year that she wanted to start getting on with her life more.

She had already moved from Norfolk to Northumberland in a bid to make a fresh start, picking up work as an administrative assistant at a Warkworth nursing home.

I’d do anything to help ensure that no other families have to go through what we’ve been through,” she admitted. "I can’t wait to get out there, push myself, and raise money for such a brilliant cause.

“There’s something so significant about walking through the night and still being on the mountain for sunrise – I think it symbolises the fact that there’s always another tomorrow. Even if it’s cloudy and you can’t always see it, it’s always there.

“You never move on from losing a child to suicide, but you continue to live. Our lives will never be the same again.

“And Grace still lives on. We are currently planning a celebration for her 21st birthday. She might not be here in body but we will always celebrate her life.”

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice please contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email [email protected]