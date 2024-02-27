Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joanna Hardy was born with congenital heart disease and had to undergo a major open heart surgery at Edinburgh Sick Children's Hospital as a baby and has had two more open heart surgeries at The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

The care and expertise of the medical staff saved her life.

As a way of saying thanks, she and her mum, Libby Morrison, have been walking in everyday and documenting their journeys with a Bagpuss plushie as part of Somerville’s February Footsteps challenge.

Libby Morrison (right) with her daughter, Joanna Hardy (left) and her grandson Lincoln.

Libby said: “My daughter is at war for the rest of her life. It’s a lot to be living with. The Freeman Hospital is just an amazing place but you have to get on with your life after that.”

Somerville Heart Foundation is the UK’s only national charity that dedicates support to those born with all forms of heart conditions known as Congenital Heart Disease (or CHD). They provide lots of support systems and campaign for people’s rights with the conditions to receive the medical care they need.

Knowing that post surgery support is often harder to find, when Libby came across the Somerville Heart Foundation, she knew their aims were something she wanted to support.

Libby added: “It’s been such a success. I personally really enjoyed it and it’s such a feel good factor for people. It certainly made my daughter feel good as well.”