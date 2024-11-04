An outdoor event celebrating people and culture took place at Little Shore Harbour in Amble.placeholder image
An outdoor event celebrating people and culture took place at Little Shore Harbour in Amble.

Amble Little Shore transformed in event to celebrate community spirit

By Lauren Coulson
Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:41 BST
Over 2,000 people gathered to witness the ethereal transformation of Little Shore Harbour in Amble.

The Dry Water Arts facilitated event took place on Saturday and celebrated people, place and possibility, with creative ambition and community spirit at its heart.

Paula Turner of Dry Water Arts commented: “We have been overwhelmed by the positive responses. Right now there is a palpable need for positivity and unity.

"This project has been powered by the people of Amble making known what really matters to them and giving the concept of community spirit a living, breathing outlet. 87 volunteers have given their time and skills over many weeks demonstrating that Amble is a place of creative innovation and ambition.”

The event marked the culmination of Dry Water Arts’ eight-month creative health and well-being project ‘Community Spirit Level’, which was funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.

An intergenerational ensemble dressed in white proceeded along the shoreline path accompanied by a haunting soundscape.

1. Community Spirit Level

An intergenerational ensemble dressed in white proceeded along the shoreline path accompanied by a haunting soundscape. Photo: Iain Garrett

Onlookers were shown a deliberately slow mesmerising ‘moving meditation’ and love song for Amble.

2. Community Spirit Level

Onlookers were shown a deliberately slow mesmerising ‘moving meditation’ and love song for Amble. Photo: Iain Garrett

A fierce sea serpent created by the Amble Coastal Rowing Club arched up out of the sea.

3. Community Spirit Level

A fierce sea serpent created by the Amble Coastal Rowing Club arched up out of the sea. Photo: Iain Garrett

Giant puppets mingled with the crowds.

4. Community Spirit Level

Giant puppets mingled with the crowds. Photo: Iain Garrett

