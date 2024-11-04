The Dry Water Arts facilitated event took place on Saturday and celebrated people, place and possibility, with creative ambition and community spirit at its heart.

Paula Turner of Dry Water Arts commented: “We have been overwhelmed by the positive responses. Right now there is a palpable need for positivity and unity.

"This project has been powered by the people of Amble making known what really matters to them and giving the concept of community spirit a living, breathing outlet. 87 volunteers have given their time and skills over many weeks demonstrating that Amble is a place of creative innovation and ambition.”

The event marked the culmination of Dry Water Arts’ eight-month creative health and well-being project ‘Community Spirit Level’, which was funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.

1 . Community Spirit Level An intergenerational ensemble dressed in white proceeded along the shoreline path accompanied by a haunting soundscape. Photo: Iain Garrett

2 . Community Spirit Level Onlookers were shown a deliberately slow mesmerising 'moving meditation' and love song for Amble. Photo: Iain Garrett

3 . Community Spirit Level A fierce sea serpent created by the Amble Coastal Rowing Club arched up out of the sea. Photo: Iain Garrett

4 . Community Spirit Level Giant puppets mingled with the crowds. Photo: Iain Garrett