Moon Elf and his crew are back to cause chaos over December and play their trick on headteacher Mr Heeley.

Like the Christmas tradition of elf on the shelf, these elves are caught red-handed each morning at the school, much to the children’s delight.

Keeping up with their tradition, the children and Mr Heeley attempt to capture the band of tricksters and get rid of them for good.

Updates can be found on the school’s Facebook page and Mr Heeley has taken advantage of the situation by setting up a fundraising page to help raise money towards new Chromebooks.

According to Amble Links Primary School: “The elves have arrived back in force this week and have started playing tricks on their long-suffering Headteacher, Mr Heeley, much to the delight of the children! They have grown quite a following on social media and are very well known in the local community, even getting a mention in the school's recent Ofsted report.

“The elves can be followed on the school's Facebook page and are helping the school raise money for another set of Chromebook computers for our older pupils as the school has just expanded to include Y5 pupils and, eventually, Y6 pupils next year.”

You can help the school raise money by donating to their JustGiving page here.

1 . Elf tricks On December 1 Moon Elf was still stuck inside the candle from last year with little chance of escape. Mr Heeley however was looking a little less confident.

2 . Elf tricks The elves were up to no good at Suez Recycling and Recover at West Sleekburn!

3 . Elf tricks The elves were not to be pleased about being included in the Ofsted inspections and formed their own panel of Elfsted inspectors.

4 . Elf tricks The children heard strange sounds coming from the bins that they recognised as elf laughter...